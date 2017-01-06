Indore needs air cargo terminal says Minister Rajendra Shukla

BHOPAL: Minister for commerce and industries Rajendra Shukla, addressing a meeting of Trade Promotion and Development Council at New Delhi on Thursday, said special initiative should be taken to set up air cargo terminal in Indore. Shukla said Indore is commercial and industrial capital of Madhya Pradesh and non-agriculture products, pharmaceuticals, auto components, chemicals and clothes are exported from here.

Shukla said Madhya Pradesh is amongst the states having high rising economy and it has done in the field in past three years. He said Madhya Pradesh has been given fifth position in the ranking in ease of doing business study 2016 by World Bank.

A report by Ambit Capital had said that is the best performing state for past three years. The figures of gross domestic products of the state and the centre show that it is becoming a leading state. Average growth rate has been more than 10 years in past two years.