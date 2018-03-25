Indore MLAs impede cabinet expansion Some ministers may be shown door

BHOPAL : The third cabinet expansion, to be done by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan prior to assembly elections to give representation to Malwa region, is hanging in balance due to MLAs from Indore.

There are three vacant seats in the 32-member cabinet. Ashoknagar MLA Gopilal Jatav could not be inducted because of model code of conduct. Chouhan, for the sake of making his party strong in this area, intends to give place to Jatav in the cabinet.

Manavar MLA Ranjana Baghel is also a serious contender. The BJP lost civic elections in Dhar district in the recent past. Baghel may be made minister to improve party’s prospects in the district.

There is pressure to induct BJP MLA as minister in the cabinet from Mandsaur, Ratlam and Neemuch districts. Similarly, there is no minister in the cabinet from Indore. The confusion over induction of MLA from Indore has impeded the cabinet expansion. Indore MLAs Ramesh Mendola and Sudarshan Gupta could not be inducted in the previous two cabinet expansions as both are strong contenders. National BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya is backing Mendola while Gupta has support of Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Chouhan in his recent visit to Delhi discussed the matter with Tomar. Sources said certain ministers may be shown door if the number of contenders increase. Chouhan will expand cabinet after discussion with the ministers. BJP sources said that ministers who are unlikely to get ticket for assembly elections may be asked to quit state cabinet.