Indore: Malaiya swipes card to buy rice at Badjhiri

BHOPAL: Finance minister Jayant Malaiya, inaugurating the first digital village, Badjhiri, in Bhopal district on Tuesday, said cashless society is necessary for speedy development in the country. Malaiya said it is second war of independence of the country.

Badjhiri is the first digital village in the state done in collaboration with Bank of Baroda. MLA Rameshwar Sharma was also present. Malaiya said people of Badjhiri village will get benefit not only in banking sector but they would also get its advantages in farming. He said the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi may lead to temporary inconvenience but the government, in the coming time, will have no paucity of money for welfare works. The finance minister said there is no shortage of fund for road, power and water in the state. Children in the state will be given loan without interest for studies in higher educational institutions. A fund of Rs 1000 crore has been made. Malaiya also presented smart phones to rural people and computer to Sarpanch of village panchayat. MLA Rameshwar Sharma in his address said the initiative would have its impact on neighbouring villages too. He urged the banking officials to develop a beautiful park at Badjhiri under corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Finance minister Malaiya also bought rice by using card from point of sale machine.

General manager, Bank of Baroda, Rajendra Kumar said To make Badjhiri a digital village, bank accounts of 2,200 village people were opened. POS machines were installed at all shops and business establishments. An express lobby has been set up where ATM, pass book printer and cash deposit machines have been installed. Deputy general manager VK Shukla, JK Mathur and local representatives were present on the occasion. Finance minister also gifted three computers in a Govt. Secondary School at Badjhiri.