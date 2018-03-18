IIT Mumbai conducts video conference

BHOPAL : IIT Mumbai conducted a video conference session on online admission portal for class – I at NRI Institute of Information Science and Technology in Bhopal on Saturday. NRI Institute is the remote centre of IIT Mumbai and this session was conducted for principals and admission in-charge of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

About 30 principals and admission in-charge of different Kendriya Vidyalaya participated in the session. During conference, all participants interacted with experts. In the end, deputy commissioner regional office, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Bhopal, S Shrivastava shed light on admission process on the portal. Prof Madhu Upadhyay was event coordinator. Chairman, NRI group, D Subodh Singh, congratulated the participants for their participation.

Gangaur festivities begin

BHOPAL : The festival of Gangaur was celebrated by women of Maheshwari community in Rachna Nagar of the city on Saturday with enthusiasm. The women of the community put the idol of Gangaur on their heads to worship the deity. These performed worship of Gangaur. The programme was held at the residence of Manisha Baheti. Mamta Bang, Sandhya, Sarita Maheshwari, Rakhi, Ruchi, Gagri, Sneha Bhandari, Nisha, Sushma, Ritu and others were present.

Cartoon making workshop held

BHOPAL : A workshop on cartoon making was held at Alliance Française de Bhopal centre on Saturday under the guidance cartoonist Hariom Tiwari. About 30 people took part in the workshop. Tiwari explained to students about the history of cartoons, caricature and political cartooning and presented live demonstrations.

It was part of an exhibition of cartoon sketches, The Tigers Speak, by Tiwari. The theme of the exhibition is tiger conservation. It was inaugurated by chairman, MP Tourism Development Corporation, Tapan Bhowmik on March 16. The exhibition will continue till March 30.

Born in a small village Billowa in Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh on August 15, 1968, Hariom is a post graduate in soil sciences from Jawaharlal Nehru University of Agriculture, Jabalpur.

His career as a cartoonist began in 1989 under the guidance of the legendary cartoonist late R K Laxman. He has conducted solo exhibitions at places like Bharat Bhawan, Madhya Pradesh Council of Arts, Bhopal, Swaraj Bhavan, MP Kala Parishad, Artizen Art Gallery, New Delhi etc. He has received many awards for excellence in cartooning.