I tried but family is not ready to accept Priti, says min’s son Girijesh Singh in alleged audio

Bhopal: An audio recording, purportedly of a talk between PWD minister Rampal Singh’s son Girijesh Singh and his alleged wife Priti’s uncle has gone viral. In the audio, Girijesh purportedly tells Priti’s uncle, ” I tried hard to convince my family but no one is ready to accept Priti.”

To this, Priti’s uncle is heard replying, “You have managed yourself but what about Priti. It is a breach of trust that you have committed with Priti. Even if the girl is married to someone else, the marriage will have no meaning. Life will be miserable for her.”

Uncle is further heard urging Girijesh to remain stubborn on the his stand. However, he tells the uncle, “I am ready to be tough but my father has threatened to kick me out of the family. I have fallen from grace not only from my own eyes but also in Priti and your’s eyes.”

Priti Raghuvanshi, the alleged daughter-in-law of PWD minister Rampal Singh committed suicide at Udaipura in Raisen district, by hanging herself on Friday night. She was living with her parents and they found her body hanging in her room Saturday morning.

She was quite upset as the minister had refused to accept her as his daughter-in-law and had even got his son Girijesh engaged to another girl.

The engagement proved to be the last straw for Priti.

Following her death, her parents demanded that the body be handed over to the minister’s family. However, they agreed to perform the last rites after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured of ‘appropriate action.’

The parents had also threatened to commit suicide if the minister failed to accept Priti as his bahu.