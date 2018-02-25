I-T dept holds street play

MULTAI : A street play was organised at local Chauk by Income Tax department to provide information to taxpayers and motivate them into paying tax. The play was based on easy ways of paying taxes. A team of I-T officials urged tax payers to pay their taxes by March 31. They also asked taxpayers to contact the office in case of any problem.

The play was based on informing taxpayers about easy ways of filling returns. It was portrayed in the play that income tax return can also be deposited through smartphone. The play stressed on the fact that taxpayers are an important clog in nation’s development.