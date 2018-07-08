I am honest but KK Mishra is man of distorted mentality, says CM

BHOPAL : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday deposed before a court in connection with a defamation suit filed by him against former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) spokesman KK Mishra for “maligning” him and his wife in examination and recruitment scam.

Deposing before District and Sessions court Chouhan claimed “I am honest, but KK Mishra is of distorted mentality.”

“I am honest and I have reputation as I am CM for the last three terms in Madhya Pradesh. I did lot of work in field of agriculture and so have been given Krishi Karman Award in a row. But PCC ex-spokesman KK Mishra is of distorted mentality as he unnecessary dragged my wife in Vyapam admission and recruitment scam,” CM told court

Chouhan has now lodged a complaint in the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) in his personal capacity seeking registration of a defamation case against Mishra after Supreme Court on April 13, 2018, set aside the judgment pronounced by the court of special judge in Bhopal in November 2017.

Supreme Court judgment suggested that the defamation was caused by Mishra not against ‘chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’ but Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his individual capacity.

Mishra was sentenced to two years simple imprisonment with a fine of Rs 25000 on November 17, 2017 by the court of special judge, Prevention of Corruption Act, Bhopal, on the defamation suit filed by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The suit was filed on June 24, 2014 after Mishra accused the CM and his wife in a press conference that 19 transport inspectors appointed in Madhya Pradesh were from Gondia (Maharashtra), the place which Chouhan’s in-laws belong to. He had also alleged that as many as 139 phone calls were made to three Vyapam scam accused by an influential woman in the CM House.

Mishra moved to Supreme Court which allowed the appeal and quashed the impugned prosecution/proceedings registered and set aside the order dated November 17, 2017 passed by the special judge, Prevention of Corruption Act, Bhopal.

CM, in his written submission, further said, “ I was not knowing KK Mishra before the press conference which he addressed on June 21, 2014. When he was addressing press conference at PCC, I was in Khajuraho. Mishra in his press conference on June 21 had said that majority of fraud candidates who were recruited as transport inspectors were natives of CM’s wife’s village Gondia and that CM’s maternal uncle Phul Singh made recommendations for recruitment to Madhya Pradesh Professional Examinations Board(MPPEB—Vyapam). Mishra’s allegation of 139 phone calls made to MPPEB officials from CM house are baseless and defamatory.”

CM further said, “In fact, Phul Singh is not my maternal uncle. We have nothing to do with him.” Next hearing in the case will be on July 13.