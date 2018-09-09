I am being forced to become false witness, says Sandeep Chaturvedi

Stone pelting on CM’s rath LoP produced Chaturvedi before media who alleged that police forcibly took his signature on his statement and now wants him to stand by its version in court.

BHOPAL : Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh on Saturday produced before media a person named Sandeep Chaturvedi from his area in Sidhi who alleged that the police are forcing him to become witness in case related to stone pelting at CM’s rath recently.

LoP Singh claimed that Sandeep has given his statement on an affidavit and a complaint has been sent to director general of police for inquiry and to provide security to Sandeep.

Sandeep Chaturvedi claimed, “While on my way to a petrol pump on September 2, I watched CM Shivrajs’ jan ashirwad yatra. At night around two policemen came to my house and took me to the Kamarji police station.”

He added, “Policemen beat me badly. I was provided a list of names and was told to name them as culprits behind the stone pelting incident which targeted CM’s rath.”

“Neither did I know any of them nor have I seen anyone pelting stones at CM’s rath,” said Sandeep to media on Saturday.

“Policemen then forcibly got my signatures on the papers that said that I have seen those seven men pelting stones- although I haven’t,” added Sandeep.

Sandeep alleged in front of media, “Now police station incharge of Kamarji, Abhishek Singh is forcing me for to stand by the version, on which they have taken my signature forcibly, in court under section 164. “

LoP said that Sandeep belonged to his constituency and has approached him in hope of help. “I would help him in taking legal action against the people concerned and would also pursue his complaint with police officials,” said Singh.

Stone pelting incident

CM’s rath was stoned during his jan ashirwad yatra in Churhat on September 2. Nine people have been arrested and sent to jail in this case. Singh claimed that he is aware that Ram Vilas Patel Congress block president and Pankaj Singh who is in Congress IT cell, and have been sent to jail.