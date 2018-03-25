Hi-tech Mandi to be set up in industrial area

MANDIDEEP : A Mandi equipped with modern technology will be built near Pachpan Siri Hanuman Mandir in the industrial area of the town.

The Mandi Society has sent a proposal to the revenue department for allotment of 40 acres for the purpose.

Sources in the Mandi Society said the present Mandi spread in 1.5 acres is situated on the national highway, which caused traffic gridlock and inconvenience to farmers. Since the weighing machines and godowns are not available here, storing crops has become difficult.

Shopkeepers have encroached upon the areas adjacent to the Mandi. So, the Mandi society sent a proposal to the revenue department to shift it to the industrial area.

The new Mandi will have a sprawling compound, weighing machines, godowns, canteens, banks with ATM, drinking water facility, covered campus and safety guards.

Sources said a plan to develop a Mandi in Sarakiya under ward number 25 was made around six years ago, and it was included in the draft of the Master Plan of 2016. The managing director of the Board, after collector’s approval, had inspected the proposed land and forwarded the proposal to the state government. The matter was put in cold storage as the Master Plan was not approved.

Foodgrain merchant of Mandideep Dilip Jain said there is not enough space and weighing machine in the Mandi and it causes inconvenience to the farmers and businessmen.

If a new Mandi is developed in the industrial area, it would be in the interests of farmers and businessmen, he said adding that the new Mandi will have storage facilities.

Secretary of Krishi Mandi Society in Obaidullahganj Rajendra Sharma said there is a plan to shift the present Mandi to industrial area. A proposal was sent to the revenue department, he said, adding that the new Mandi would be built after getting approval of the revenue department.