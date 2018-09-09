Heavy rains recorded in Northern, Eastern MP in last 24 hours

Light rain to continue in state capital next couple of days

BHOPAL : Light rain continued in state capital for the second consecutive day on Saturday. The condition is likely to prevail for the next couple of days.

Northern and Eastern parts of MP state received heavy to very heavy rains during the last 24 hours.

Widespread moderate rains were witnessed over rest parts of the state. Weather man attributed it to the depression over Madhya Pradesh.

In the last 24 hours, Umaria recorded 160 mm of rain, followed by Guna 111 mm, Sheopur 110 mm, Tikamgarh 83 mm, Datia 58 mm and Khajuraho 49 mm. Bhopal recorded 20mm rainfall.

At present, the well-marked low-pressure area lies over Northern MP and the axis of Monsoon trough also passes across parts of MP.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in many places including Ratlam, Raigarh, Guna, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Ujjain and Dhar during the next 12 hours. Scattered light rains are also likely over Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and adjoining areas.

While light spell of rain will continue over northwestern parts of the state. Rainfall activity is likely to decrease significantly over eastern and adjoining central parts of the state.

