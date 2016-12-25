HC stays FIR against Rajgarh RTO

BHOPAL : The High Court has stayed the order of the lower court regarding the FIR against the Rajgarh, Regional Transport Officer.

In Rajgarh district a bus and an auto had collided on December 13, killing 15 persons including women and students.

The RTO had suspended permit and fitness of the bus and had written a letter to the superintendent of police Himani Khanna to register a case against the bus owner. Later the RTO was also suspended.

The bus owner filed his bail application in the lower court, during the hearing of which the court instructed to register a case against the RTO also. After the instructions from the court the police registered the case on December 21.

The RTO obtained a stay order on his suspension from the Jabalpur High Court on December 16.

The sources informed that in the district around 450 transport buses are registered and only two clerks are posted, the RTO office have no other staff to launch the checking drive of the vehicles.

The RTO had demanded more staff, but the department failed to provide it. This became the basis for the RTO to get relief from the court.