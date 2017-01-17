Haryana beats Nagpur enters cricket finals

UMARIA: Twentieth Indian Paradise Gold Cup Cricket tournament matches is being played at local Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh stadium in which Haryana beats Nagpur from 150 runs in first semi final match. Haryana becomes first team to reach the finals. Man of the match was Devendra for his excellent bowling performance. Nipendra Singh and Sikandar Khan did umpiring in a match while Ashok Garg and Arun Gupta were on commentary. Paradise club secretary Rakesh Sharma said second semifinal match will be played between DCA Shahdol and Gudgaon on Monday.