Hamidia specialists rush to Bansal Hosp, collect donor’s eyes at 3 am

BHOPAL: Team of the eye department at Hamidia Hospital has set an example by collecting the eyes of a donor at 3 in the morning. Sushma Mantri, 49, got a cardiac arrest late at night after which she was admitted to Bansal Hospital, where she breathed her last. It was her wish to donate her eyes and thus her relatives contacted the eye department of Hamidia Hospital, which sent a team to Bansal Hospital at 3 am and proceeded with the donation. Her relative Amit Judoliya informed that it was her wish to donate her eyes so that it could give light to someone else. She was running a business of jewellery and sarees in Hoshangabad. She is survived by husband Sunil Mantri and two children.