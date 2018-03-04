Guv office, edu dept ask varsities to answer 16 queries

BHOPAL : Governor’s principal secretary M Mohan Rao and higher education department have asked state universities to file reply to 16 questions, which were asked to know the overall status of varsities.

The questions sought details of vacant posts of faculty, pending cases of pension, amount needed for development works annually, balance sheet of last three years, pending inquiries against varsities. The varsities will also have to inform about process of regularisation of daily wage workers, vacant posts of non-teaching staff. The varsities will also have to submit minutes of 93 varsities coordination committee meeting.

The varsities were also asked to follow mechanism for Integrated Management System for admissions to be implemented from session 2018-19.

A review meeting of registrar and vice-chancellors of varsities was also held in this regard on February 22. Governor Anadiben Patel after taking charge showed willingness to know the situation of varsities being the chancellor.

Atal Behari Vajpayee Hindi University registrar Pare told Free Press that Governor Anandiben Patel had showed her intention to reform the situation of higher education in the state. That’s why she wanted to know the situation of varsities.