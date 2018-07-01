GST turns 1:  Not all happy: Teething issues irk traders, retailers

l Govt should be well prepared before launching such tax reform l Rules need to be simplified, many products out of tax regime

BHOPAL : As Goods and Services Tax (GST) completes one full year of implementation, Free Press spoke to some businesspersons in the city to know their views on how their business did under the new tax regime. However, all were not very happy with the one nation, one tax principle as they feel that many products and articles are still to be brought under the new tax rule. But what bothered them most was the poor implementation of the country’s biggest tax reform. GST is good instrument for genuine traders; but especially the retailers faced a lot of issues in implementing it due to lack of preparations before its launch, they rued. Some of them also said that the GST is good deal for corporate people not for retailers. And they also appeal government that they must be well prepared before launching of any scheme in future so that neither people nor traders have to suffer. Excerpts:

Radheshyam Maheshwari, National Vice President and Convenor, MP, CAIT

We support GST. It is good instrument for genuine traders. But the traders have faced a lot of problems in implementing it due to lack of preparations before its launch. Total 280 amendments have been made in it and it is a record. The country where 28% population depend on trade and commerce industry it is unfortunate that there was no preparation before launching it even when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was its commander-in-chief. GST and Notebandi (demonetisation), both the decisions were taken in haste and without preparation. So, we hope and appeal to the government that they must do preparation before launching any scheme in future so that neither people nor traders have to suffer.

Anupam Agrawal, general secretary, Akhil Bhartiye Udhyog Vyapar Mandal, MP

The purpose of government behind launching GST was implementation of unified tax regime for entire nation. But it is not so in reality. We are still paying multiple taxes on a product. Still we have to go through five chains – production, wholesalers, semi-wholesalers, retailers and customers for one product. So where is ‘ek desh ek kar’? Also, traders especially retailers are facing problems in account management. They have to depend on accountant and advocate. We have no problem in GST but it should be simple. I think, all taxes should be added during production of a product. In this way neither government nor traders and customers will have to suffer.

Rambabu Sharma, president of CAIT

We have faced a lot of difficulties after the implementation of GST. By this, the government wants single window in trade which is practically not possible. In fact, our expenditure has increased for maintaining account. For this, we have to pay Rs 25000 per year to chartered accountant and Rs 10000 to account manger per month. The only good thing was in it that retailers got relaxation from small tax. So, GST is good deal for corporate people not for retailers.

Lalit Jain, president, Bhopal Chamber of Commerce

I think, there was not much business this year. kafi sust raha….(it was quite slow). Traders are still getting practical problems. After the implementation of the GST, total 350 changes have been done in a year. Its infrastructure is also not good. Overall, it was 50-50. There is no benefit and no loss in it. But we hope, gradually, the problem which traders are facing will end.