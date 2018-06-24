GRP busts zehar khurani gang

BHOPAL : Government railway police (GRP) Bhopal has claimed to have busted a zehar khuran gang which was active in trains. They were arrested following complaint of a woman who had boarded a train from Dehradoon to Bhopal but was targetted and rleieved of her valuables.

According to police, the victim of zehar khuran gang- Faraha Khan boarded a train to Bhopal from Dehradoon with her 4-year-old son. The three accused met her near Delhi in the train and tried to approach her for conversation. They later tried to offer her Amul milk which she refused after which they tried to offer her tea which she again refused after which they tried to offer her Biryani but she again refused. At night when she went to Bathroom, one of the gang members put some intoxicant in her dinner.

The woman stated that she slept in the train after dinner and she woken up by her relatives who had come to receive her at Bhopal station. She was unable to speak at the time and when she gained conscience she narrated the tale to them after which they approached police.

Police then traced the accused who are members of a five-member gang. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Zaheer, Mohammad Safar and Mohammad Shamshul while two of their gang members are on the run.