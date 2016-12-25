GP Mali is back in field posting

BHOPAL : As many as 8 state administrative services (SAS) officers were posted with immediate effect by the state government on Saturday. GP Maali, additional secretary, Mantralaya has been posted as additional collector, Bhopal.

Mali, who was shifted from the BMC, where he was additional collector, to the Mantralaya as under secretary had not taken over his new assignment and had proceeded on leave.

The transfer of Vivek Shrotriya, additional collector, Gwalior as joint director, Academy of Administration has been cancelled.

Abhay Arvind Bedekar, general manager, civil supplies corporation, Bhopal has been transferred as joint director, Academy of Administration, Bhopal, Manoj Kumar Sariyam, additional collector, Seoni as additional collector, Hoshangabad, Sanghmitra Gautam, additional collector, Agar Malwa as additional controller of examinations, Public Service Commission, Indore, Pushpa Kulesh, deputy commissioner, relief, Bhopal as deputy secretary, Mantralaya, Sanju Kumari, deputy collector, Jabalpur as deputy collector, Gwalior and Arvind Kumar Jha, deputy collector, Narsinghpur has been posted as deputy collector, Sidhi.

5 IPS, 153 SPS officers shifted

BHOPAL : The state government, on Saturday, issued transfer orders of five IPS, 57 additional superintendents of police (ASPs) and 96 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs). Amongst IPS officers, Aman Singh Rathore, ASP Shahdol has been posted as ASP, Anuppur. Nivedita Kumar, on her return from training has been posted as ASP, Gwalior, Dharamraj Meena as ASP, Bhopal, Ashutosh Bagri as ASP, Indore and Akhil Patel has been posted as ASP, Jabalpur.

The Economic Offences Wing has been reshuffled. Anil Vishwakarma, posted in special branch, AIG, CID, Dilip Singh Tomar, ASP, Ujjain, Rajesh Singh, ASP, Morena, Raghuvansh Singh and ASP, Dewas, Rajesh Singh have been posted as assistant inspectors general of police (AIG), EOW.