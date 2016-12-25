Govt to handover chit fund fraud cases to STF

Dubious companies have disappeared with Rs 15,000 cr of people

BHOPAL : Chit fund companies have walked away with Rs 15,000 crore of the hard earned money of the people of the state The government has decided to handover the cases of fraud by chit fund companies to the Special Task Force.

At least 70 cases have been registered against chit fund companies in police stations across the state. But the police are finding it difficult to nab the culprits for lack of information about their location. Most of the addresses provided by the companies are either fake or by the time the police reach their, they have already moved out of the place. ACS, home KK Singh held a meeting with the officials of RBI, registrar, firms and societies, CID, EOW and other agencies on the issue on Friday.

During the meeting it came to light that chit fund companies are operating without getting themselves registered with the RBI, which is mandatory.

The companies are, instead, obtaining registrations under the Companies Act and luring the people with promises of ultra-high returns. They appoint local persons as agents for collecting money and when the maturity date nears, the kingpins abscond, leaving the agents to face the ire of the people.

The district police have limited resources and are already overburdened and take little interest in probing chit fund fraud cases. In some cases, the police have filed charge sheets in courts without making any arrests. At the meeting, some officials said that the Registrar of Companies must verify the addresses of the firms seeking registrations. However, the officials from Registrar of Companies replied that there was no provision for verifying the addresses.

It also came to light that in many cases, victims are not even approaching the police. It was emphasised that people should be encouraged to come out and file cases so that the exact volume of the fraud can be determined.