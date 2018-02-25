Govt girls schools upgraded, will benefit hundreds of students

BIAORA : Government Girls High School and Government High School, Mau of Suthalia area have been upgraded to higher secondary schools by the school education department. MLA Narayan Singh Pawar had been instrumental behind the upgradation of these schools. Earlier, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his tour of the city, had announced of upgrading these schools, on the application of MLA Pawar. sMLA Pawar said the girl students of Suthalia area had to depend on schools in Biaora for pursuing senior secondary education. Most of the girl students had to leave their studies in between. The upgradation of these schools will help these girls in continuing their school education. He said the girl students will be getting higher secondary school education easily from the upcoming academic session. The sanctioning of post of teachers will also be done soon.