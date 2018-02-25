Govt college annual function concludes

MULTAI : Annual function of Government Maa Tapti College concluded on Saturday. The students were given smartphones by local MLA Chandrashekhar Deshmukh in the programme. Students who excelled in sports and cultural activities were also presented memento and appreciation letters.

BJP mandal president Manish Mathankar, principal Varsha Khurana, student union president Raj Verma were also present.

In his address, MLA Deshmukh urged students to utilise smartphone for studies. Deshmukh also asked the students to keep their college and surroundings clean.

Manish Mathankar said smarphones should be used carefully and not while driving or in haste. He asked them to pay attention to studies.

Rajendra Bhargava and Anish Nayar were also present. Bhargava appealed to the MLA to provide transportation facility to students living in rural areas. MLA representative Chintu Khanna was also present.