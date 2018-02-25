Governor stays away from BU convocation

BHOPAL : Chancellor of Barkatullah University Governor Anandiben Patel didn’t attend convocation of university on Saturday.

In her absence, vice-chancellor Pramod K Verma presided over the function. Former ISRO scientist and chief guest Shailesh Nayak distributed 211 degrees including 67 PhD degrees, 22 gold medals to the students for the academic session 2016-17. The meritorious students of post-graduate, under-graduate were also given degrees.

Section 52 of MP Universities Act, 1973, is in force at the university for last six months. The Governor avoided the convocation due to certain controversies prevailing in the university pertaining to Act. However, the BU administration cited Governor’s bad health as a reason for not attending the convocation.

The participants in the convocation wore traditional Indian dresses. The students were administered oath of honesty in work. In his address to students, vice-chancellor Verma spoke about tackling difficulties in life and gaining success.

Chief guest Shailesh Nayak told students to work keeping in mind the development goals of 2020. He appealed to them to become visionaries.

About 1000 people including executive members, deans of all faculty, registrar, deputy registrar, students, and employees’ association office bearers were present at Gyan-Vigyan Bhawan.

A chair for the principal secretary of the higher education department was placed beside chair of Governor, which was later removed as he did not turn up. The chair was placed against the tradition. As per tradition, chancellor, vice-chancellor, chief guest, executive council members, deans of all faculties sit on the stage during the convocation.

Ankit Malal gets 3 gold medals

Ankit Malal received three gold medals in the convocation. He won a gold medal for being the university topper. The other two were sponsored medals given for best academic performance and extra-curricular activities.