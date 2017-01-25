Government to replace 43 central labour laws with five codes

BHOPAL: The government of India has decided to compile 43 Central Labour Laws into four codes. A Bill to this effect will be tabled in the upcoming session of Parliament, said Union minister of state for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattareya while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

The minister was here to participate in a one-day regional conference of state labour and employment ministers, principal secretaries and secretaries of the department of north and central states.

In the meeting ministers and officials from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand and MP participated.

The minister added that the Central Labour Laws were enacted in the pre-independence era between 1932 and 1945.

He also added that to start an industrial unit, one has to get registrations under 56 different sections but in the new format they will have to get registered under only four sections. “This will boost industrialisation”, he said.

Presently, 12 ESIC dispensaries are running in the state. On the demand of the state labour minister, the union minister agreed to upgrade the six dispensaries into six-bedded hospitals, provided the government provides the required land.

A 300-bedded hospital worth Rs 300 crore will come up in Indore under the scheme. The old employment exchanges will be upgraded to career information centres. In the first phase, 10 centres will be upgraded including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa, Ujjain, Devi Ahivlyabai University Indore and AISECT Indore.

The government will provide Rs 4 lakh for the up gradations. The minister stated that no survey has been conducted to assess the impact of demonetisation on the industrial or employment sectors. “I don’t know what impact it may have”, the minister added.