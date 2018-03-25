Girls should study, bring glory to families: Minister

MORENA : Health minister Rustam Singh said on Saturday that girls should study and bring glory to their families. He made the above statement at a prize distribution function in Government Maharani Lakshmi Kanya Mahavidyalaya.

The minister appealed to the female students to work hard and fight against social evils and give their best to what they do in future remembering that hard work always pays.

Director of higher education of the Gwalior-Chambal division KS Sengar who was special guest at the function said, “We should make efforts to improve a situation. If we work hard, we will always reach the target.”

Principal of the college JK Mishra and the office-bearers of the student union presented mementoes to the guests. The principal also highlighted the achievements of the college which also encourages students to take part in various cultural activities.

The meritorious students were given prizes at the function where Mayor Ashok Argal was also present at the function.