From Ducati bike to world peace; city folks have long wish list for Santa

BHOPAL : Santa Claus, also known as Saint Nicholas and Father Christmas, is a legendary figure of Western culture, who is said to bring gifts to the homes of children on Christmas Eve and the early morning hours of the Christmas Day. On the eve of Christmas, Free Press Journal spoke to people of different age-groups and religions to know what they would like as gift from Santa Claus.

Yashavi Batham, 9, class 3 student, Carmel Convent,

My father should get promotion and the hand of my brother should be fine soon.

Urmila Shirish, writer and professor, MLB College

Honestly speaking, if Santa comes then I will ask that violence and terrorism should be banished from the world. I feel very bad reading about the pain of the people, especially children, in Syria.

Fr. Christdhari Kujua, St. Admund Campion Church, Arera Colony

I would ask that I should always be a true disciple of Jesus Christ and tread the path shown by Jesus and also that there should be peace in my life.

Winston Vijay Minz, PRO, Campion School

I will ask him to help the poor and the needy. In fact, on every Christmas, I go to the slum area near my home dressed as Santa and distribute woollen clothes, blankets and chocolates among poor people.

Sajid Premi, Painter, Poet and Shayar

Apne liye to sabhi maangte hai. I want him to send out a message of love, peace and brotherhood. At present scenario, there is unrest in country.

Usha Johri, 76, house maker

Although I don’t celebrate Christmas but if Santa comes, then I will ask him that my health should remain good and the entire world should be happy.

Shabez Sikander, TV and theatre actor

The New Year may bring good tidings for our country because this year we all suffered a lot especially due to demonetisation and surgical strike. Let Santa bring good employment and quality education. As for me, I would like to go on world tour. I love travelling.

Chetan Pathak, 18, commerce student

I want to have Ducati 1199 bike and free petrol for my whole life. Also I want a villa of 3,000 square ft.

Somil Verma, 7, KG- I student, Jawahar Lal Nehru School, BHEL

Yes, I know about Santa. He comes on Christmas night and gives gifts. If he comes, I’ll ask for an aeroplane and a helicopter (toys of course) and also big ice cream of chocolate flavour.

Shubhrika, 11, student, CarmelConventSchool

There is nothing like Santa but if he comes then I want to have the house of Mukesh Ambani and cars in such a large numbers that I cannot even count them.