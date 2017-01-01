From air taxi to bicycle sharing; many gifts lined up for 2017

BHOPAL : The New Year always brings new hopes and excitement for everyone and the state government also has in store some exciting projects for the people of the state. Apart from metro rail for Bhopal and Indore and a number of smart city projects, the state also awaits some other new initiatives. It is another matter whether these schemes will become operational on the ground in 2017 but let us hope for the best.

Air Taxi

Air Taxi will begin operating in the state from March 15. The service will be available from Bhopal to Datia, Gwalior, Indore and Jabalpur. Air taxies are small aircrafts which fly short distances. The Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation has signed an MoU with Prabhatam Aviations for the launching the service. This will not only promote tourism in the state but will also save time of the passengers.

Religious and Spiritual tourism circuit

MP tourism is all set to start a religious circuit passing through Amarkantak, Chitrakoot, Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar and Maheshwar as a part of its religious tourism promotion initiative and will connect Datia, Orchha, Chanderi, Sanchi, Bhimbaithka, Khajuraho and Mandu as a part of spiritual tourism which will be connected through different busses. The circuit has been designed to highlight the religious aesthetics and promote peace and preserve spiritual heritage of the state.

Public Bicycle Sharing

Bhopal Municipal Corporation will start its long-awaited public bicycle sharing project this year. Aimed at promoting non-motorised transport, under the project, anyone can take bicycle from one station and drop it at another. With 500 cycles and 50 cycle stations the project will begin working by March 2017 in the city. The cycles will be hired through an app. Anyone can hire a cycle by using the application which will be developed specially for renting cycles.