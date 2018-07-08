Fire in Radha Krishna complex creates panic like situation

BHOPAL : Visitors in a shopping complex had a narrow escape after a fire broke out there at around 2 pm on Saturday. Few visitors were left stranded as smoke engulfed the complex and they were rescued by teams from the fire department. No loss of life was reported from the incident.

According to the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) fire department, the incident took place at Radha Krishna complex located in zone 2 of MP Nagar. The complex houses several offices and hotels where thousands of visitors throng every day for various purposes.

According to BMC fire officer Sajid Khan, the fire broke out from a short circuit in the cable and it spread to the top floor.

People in the complex ran out for safety after smoke engulfed the building and panic like situation prevailed in the complex for some time.

The fire brigade teams battled for around 2 hours to control the flames.

The fire incident was similar to the one in Mansarowar complex where cables had caught fire due to overload by air conditioners in the offices located in it.