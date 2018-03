BHOPAL: Film Division of India will screen films, ‘Rashtriya Indian Military College’ and ‘The Search for Peace’ at open theatre on Sunday evening.

The film portrays the life of a cadet at military academy in Dehradun and aims to inspire youths. The second film, ‘The Search for Peace’ is on life and values practiced by former prime minister Lal Bhadur Shastri. The film is directed by Gopal Dutt and made by N V K Murti.