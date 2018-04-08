Feedback on public toilets: People least interested in airing views

BHOPAL : The feedback of public towards cleanliness drives undertaken by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) in public toilets is surprising as on an average in an hour only one person gives a feedback.

The feedback machines were installed in the public toilets on July 28, 2017 across the city.

The public toilets were an important part of the cleanliness survey undertaken by the union government early this year.

Bhopal, which stood second to Indore in the previous survey, has a total of 175 toilets with feedback machines installed.

The machine has three buttons viz red, yellow and green through which one can give feedback on the sanitation status of the toilets.

The toilets remain open from 5 am to 11 pm at most of the locations and two to three hundred people use it in a day, as per the crowd in the area. However, even after 222 days since July 2017 only 9,41,774 persons have given their feedback.

The data indicates around 22 feedbacks in a single toilet in 18 hours, every day.

Feedback machines non-functional

In most of the toilets we reached, the feedback machine was also found non-functional as the on-duty guards had unplugged it from the power source.

This might be a reason people failed to give a feedback even if they show interest in it.

Public apathetic towards giving feedback

MP Singh additional commissioner in BMC when contacted said that people are now bound to give feedback on toilets. We have installed the feedback box and are monitoring it, but if public is apathetic towards giving feedback then what can we do, he said adding that several campaigns are underway to encourage the residents towards cleanliness.