FCI recruitment scam mastermind’s visit to Bhopal alerts STF

BHOPAL : The kingpin of Food Corporation of India recruitment scam had visited Bhopal just a day before of the exam and the special task force (STF) is searching the Bhopal connection of the scam.

The teams of STF have been raiding various parts of Delhi NCR in search of a man who’s considered the key link to a multi-layered FCI watchman examination paper leak racket that was busted in Gwalior on March 31.

The STF had arrested 50 men in Gwalior, just a day before the actual exam was organised in seven cities of MP on April 1, 2018 but it’s only the last layer of the paper leak racket.

Among the arrested middlemen Harish and Ashutosh and most of the 48 candidates arrested hail from Bihar who were preparing to appear in the exam on April 1. Each of the beneficiary candidates had to pay Rs 5 lakh to the racket after clearing the test.

The STF missed out on the mastermind of the racket of MP, identified as Deshraj Kishor, who is part of the management of a college of education in Vijaypur in Sheopur district in Gwalior-Chambal region of MP.

Deshraj first reached Gwalior from Delhi, after spending few hours in Gwalior he came to Bhopal by train and he returned to Delhi by flight on March 31.

The STF officials suspect that from Gwalior the distance and connection to travel Delhi is more convenient, but what made Deshraj come to Bhopal.

It is suspected that on April 1, the exam was scheduled and in Bhopal and in adjoining districts exam centres were also established and to provide the paper to his other allies he must have made the visit to Bhopal.

The other centres which are close to Bhopal are Indore, Ujjain and Sagar.

“The mastermind of the racket in MP could have been in Bhopal on March 31 evening possibly to coordinate with his local modules to help other beneficiary candidates from all across India solve the leaked question paper hours before they took the exam in centers in cities close to Bhopal,” STF AIG Sunil Shivhare told Free Press.

According to STF sources, the cops have hitherto managed to break the last layer of the racket with the arrest of 50 men, the racket is at least of four layers, but to get the information of other layers the STF has to arrest the racket’s mastermind of MP, Deshraj Kishor.

Investigations so far have shown that out of the 108 questions 91 were present in the leaked paper when compared with the original paper. The STF had seized the paper while it was being solved at a Gwalior hotel by the 48 candidates on the night of March 31.