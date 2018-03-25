Farm produce to be exported: CM

Bonus on gram, masoor, mustard @ Rs100 per quintal

BHOPAL : Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing farmers through Akashwani and Doordarshan on Saturday said the state government will constitute an agency for the export of agriculture production in the state. Chouhan said the agency would guide the farmers to export their produce abroad.

Chouhan also announced to give bonus of Rs 100 in addition to minimum support price (MSP) on the purchase of gram, masoor and mustard. He said the money will be transferred in the bank accounts of the farmers after procurement of their produce on MSP. Chouhan urged the farmers to reach procurement centres only after getting SMS. He said farmers need to cooperate as some people may try to obstruct procurement process.

Cong supports Bhavantar

Congress party, after chief minister’s announcement to procure gram, masoor and mustard at MSP, now seems to be supporting Bhavantar Yojana. Earlier, the Congress party opposed the scheme, which state government launched for farmers. Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh has asked Chouhan as to why the announcement to procure these crops on MSP was made after his visit to Delhi specially when these crops were kept under Bhavantar Bhugtaan Yojana. Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said when the registration of these crops has been done then why the decision to include these crops under Bhavantar Bhugtaan Yojana has been changed.