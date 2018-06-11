Fake Madhya Pradesh voters’ lists: Jyotiraditya Scindia urges EC to thoroughly probe irregularities

Bhopal: Congress Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday requested the Election Commission (EC) to thoroughly probe the alleged irregularities reported in the electoral rolls of Madhya Pradesh.

Briefing the media, Scindia said, “I’m surprised that the EC sent a team to Bhopal, which solved the matter within two to three days on the basis of sample selection. It’s EC’s duty to ensure free and fair elections. I request them not to take this lightly and probe thoroughly.” On Friday, The EC rejected reports of any irregularities in the electoral rolls in Madhya Pradesh.

Responding to the allegation levelled by the Congress Party, the EC in a statement said “nothing unusual” could be noticed in the electoral rolls of the state. It was pointed out that there has been unexplained growth in the electors in Madhya Pradesh as the Elector Population (EP) ratio which used to be 52.76 percent in 2008 increased to 61.45 percent in 2018.

Following this, the EC also ordered an investigation into the alleged irregularities in electoral rolls of the state. In February this year, the Congress had complained to the EC about discrepancies in Madhya Pradesh’s voters’ list and asked it to take necessary steps for ensuring free and fair elections. Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath had also alleged that 60 lakh fake voters were deliberately registered in the state’s voter list. On a related note, Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for polls later this year.