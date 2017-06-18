Exhibition on ‘Tribes of Madhya Pradesh’ at Regional Museum

BHOPAL : A temporary exhibition on “Tribes of Madhya Pradesh” on the occasion of World Day to Combat Desertification was inaugurated at Regional Museum of Natural History on Saturday. Dr Vinita Vipat, chief scientific officer, environmental planning and coordination organisation, Bhopal was the chief guest of the Programme.

Residential area of tribes, their ornaments, deities, crops and medicinal knowledge of tribes are displayed in the expo through panels and translites. Similarly habitat, life style, dance art, food, etc. of Baiga, Bhil, Bhariya, Sahriya, Koil, Goand, Agariya tribes are also displayed.

During the visit of exhibition, Dr Vinita Vipat congratulated and appreciated the RMNH for organised the temporary exhibition and activities. In-charge of Museum, Manoj Kumar Sharma detailed the relation between environment and tribes. Gagan, regional officer from Central Pollution Control Board, Bhopal, staff members of RMNH, Bhopal, children from Parvarish-NGO and general public were present. Manik Lal Gupta, Scientist-B was the coordinator of the exhibition.