EOW registers case against ex-govt press controller

BHOPAL : The Economic Offence Wing has registered case against former controller of government press and his son on charges of committing financial irregularities. The controller had shown his son as an adult on the papers and purchased a flat in his name.

The EOW has registered the case under Sections 423,424,467,109 and 120 of IPC and has started investigations. Upendra Narayan Sinha had purchased a flat in Kaveri Apartment in Trilanga housing society Bhopal in 1995 in name of his son Sachin Sinha. His son was minor then. Also, he did not take prior permission from the department to purchase the property. While purchasing the flat, he changed his name to Upender Singh and his son’s name as Sachin Singh. The motive behind the act was that he did not want to disclose to his department about the property he had purchased. The irregularity came to light in 2007 when Sachin sold the property. This was an act of forgery and criminal conspiracy, according to investigating agencies.