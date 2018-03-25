Entertainment has taken over serious journalism: V-C Upasne

BHOPAL : Serious journalism has lost out to entertainment, said new vice-chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication Jagdish Upasne on Saturday.

Upasne who took over as vice-chancellor on Friday told Free Press that Bollywood glitz dominates media reporting.

He remembered his stint in India Today group when circulation of India Today Hindi magazine fell from 1.5 crore to 26,000 because of change in mood of magazine. “The readers want to read issues that touch their lives in the magazines and the newspapers,” he said.

Though the newspaper is facing stiff challenges from digital media, the magazines are becoming popular and strengthening its reach, added Upasne.

Talking about importance of media in the society, he said media plays its part in informing, spreading awareness and educating people.

“Media institutions are important for nurturing professional journalists who can focus on core issues of society. We have to play the same role and will do the same,” he said.

Narrating an incident, he said that when he was at IIMC, he asked students that how many of them were confident of getting jobs after completing studies. “I was shocked to see that only two students raised their hands,” Upasne revealed.

He said he wants to prepare students in such a way that they can perform according to requirement of media industry.

He defended people with right wing ideology becoming vice-chancellor in the journalism university.

“BJP-led government is running the state, so this is obvious. The Congress did it in past. It is good that people of different ideology come at campus. They should discuss, argue and debate on the issues,” he said. However, he declined to comment on issue of ‘gaushala’ at new campus.

About the challenges, Upasne said there may be some “bad people” in journalism. “But bad people will lose credibility and will be sidelined,” he told Free Press.