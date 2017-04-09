Enjoy IPL on big screen at Marriott

BHOPAL : You may experience the thrill of cricket on a big screen while having drinks of your choice at luxurious The Corner Bar at Courtyard by Marriott.

Courtyard Marriott has made special arrangements for cricket buffs to watch all the live action of IPL games in near-stadium experience with their friends and families. A big screen with surround sound has been installed at The Corner Bar with elaborate arrangements of cocktails, mocktails and drinks with a wide variety of starters to choose from. One can unwind and enjoy the high voltage cricket at a special offer of Rs 1,200 per person with unlimited drinks and starters.

Pottery expo opens at Alliance Francaise tomorrow

BHOPAL : Alliance Française de Bhopal, the Indo-French cultural centre, will hold an exhibition of paintings and pottery, ‘Des Voyageurs – Travellers’ on Monday from 6 pm in its gallery. The works of seven potters – Nirmala Sharma, Suchita Rai, Girija Waingankar, Dipankar Deka, Jhumak Das, Sanjay Samant and Jahangir Asgar Jani and two painters, Yogendra Tripathi and Deepak Sonar – will be on display at the expo. All of them are travellers and their work takes them to distant and sometimes difficult terrains.

The seniormost amongst them is hardly ever at home, participating in potters’ markets wherever it happens. Dipankar Deka comes from his home in Assam while Sanjay Samant resides in Kolkata. These works speak of migration and cultural amalgams, an ages-old tradition of travellers.

Workshop on hydro turbine at BHEL

BHOPAL : Human Resource Development Centre and Energy Excellence Centre BHEL, Bhopal organised a workshop on ‘Hydro Turbine Knowledge Transfer’ in which 19 participants from various departments of hydro division took part. On this occasion Kuldeep Mathur, GM (ESH) was present as chief guest. Brajesh Agarwal, AGM (HRDC), Shrinivas Rao, Sr DGM (HME), Mukesh Mangla, AGM (Hydro Lab) and other senior officials were present. Suresh Nema, sr. engineer, HRDC coordinated the entire programme.