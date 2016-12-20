Ego clash among top babus delays goverment cashless initiative 

BHOPAL: Rajasthan, Goa etc may be leading in implementing Modi’s cashless campaign but the state government, even 20 days after the committee appointed to make recommendations for promoting cashless transactions giving its report, is yet to take any initiative.

The committee, headed by ACS Deepak Khandekar, had submitted its report to CS BP Singh on November 28. The committee had suggested various ways of promoting cashless transactions. ACS finance, AP Shrivastava does not agree with report of the committee. The ACS said that most of the suggestions in the report were unimplementable. Sources said Shrivastava was on leave for attending a marriage ceremony when chief minister had given instructions to speed up cashless campaign.

In his absence, Khandekar was assigned the responsibility. Shrivastava did not take the decision kindly. He has raised questions on the report and has also apprised finance minister Jayant Mallaiya and chief secretary of his objections.

Officers reject minister’s tax-on-cash proposal

Chief minister has constituted a committee, headed by finance minister Jayant Mallaiya to speed up cashless campaign. Mallaiya has been asked to discuss with officers about the ways to promote cashless transactions. In the meeting held on Monday, Mallaiya asked all departments to adopt measures to implement cashless economy. Mallaiya in the meeting suggested imposing tax on cash transactions.

The officers on this suggestion said incentive on digital transaction could be given but if tax is imposed on cash then it would be violation of people’s rights.