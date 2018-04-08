Educational institute organises conclave on creative career

BHOPAL : Pearl Academy organised a ‘Creative Career Conclave’ on Saturday for students and parents to inform them about the opportunities and courses available in creative fields..

It has introduced new UG and PG courses in Media & Communication and Advertising & Marketing and details related to scholarships are available on Pearl Academy’s website. Its entrance test will be held on April 28 in Bhopal. The last date of registration is April 23.

Delhi and Noida Campus Director Dr. Veena Dutta praised the students of academy hailing from central India. She said that Hitesh Khubchandani of Bhopal interned with Li & Fung and Peter England, and showcased his graduating collection in Amazon India Fashion Week, 2018 and he was selected for an international exchange programme to Domus Academy, Milan.

She added that another Pearl Academy Fashion design student, Rajul Goldar from Bhilai , Chhattisgarh, attended the Paris Fashion Week with renowned fashion designer, Rahul Mishra and he has the won Max Design Awards 2017-18 for best ramp appeal.

Delhi and Noida Campus Director Dr. Veena Dutta, fashion designer Arun Lakra, architect Vikram Mathur, fashion management expert Neeraj Paul, journalist Sonika Tiwari and editor-in-chief of Metro Mirror, Shiv Harsh Suhalka were part of the discussions.