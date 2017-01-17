Economist simplifies demonetisation, cashless transaction at SECT College

BHOPAL: A lecture session of famous economist Prof HS Yadav was organised at SECT College. Yadav in his lecture explained the concept of demonetisation in simple terms. He told about the benefits of demonetisation and the process of cashless transaction. Yadav also threw light on history of Indian economy.

Earlier, a seminar on Yuva Diwas was organised. Principal Dr Satyendra Khare inaugurated the seminar. Prof Pawan Sharma, Nitin Mod, Yogendra Chouhan, Shruti Sakargaye and Archana Godbole were present on the occasion.