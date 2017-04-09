Down Syndrome camp: 82 kids turn up for checkup at JP Hosp

BHOPAL : At least 82 children with Down Syndrome were diagnosed and treated at the three-day camp organised at IEC Bureau, JP Hospital from April 6-8. Before the camp, 90 children were identified for treatment and diagnosis at the camp, out of which 82 children appeared for the checkup, out of which three have been recommended for surgery as well.

Last year 170 children were identified with the syndrome, who were treated and provided medical assistance. These children were also called for follow-up of their development and further checkup. The children recommended for surgery are assisted with pre and post operation facilities also. Children are also assisted with physiotherapy, special education, speech therapy, apart from medical assistance.

During the camp, several government departments like women and child development, health department, social justice department, school education department, food administration, Aanandam department, department of cottage and rural industries, department of commerce industry and employment, Bhopal Municipal Corporation were present to guide the families with different schemes of the government, available for helping children and patients. This year, several banks were also invited to acquaint the families and help them in getting loans and understand several policies of the banks regarding loans for generating income and employment. CMHO Dr Veena Sinha, informed this year the response rate of the families had been very good and also this year camp provided help regarding enrolment in Aadhar card and other documents of the child as well, which would prove beneficial for the children.