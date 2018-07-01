Doctors ready to live up to society’s expectation

Anguished at Prime Minister’s comments about doctors in London

BHOPAL : The view that doctors are next to God is changing, because ethics in the medical profession are on the wane, as is happening in other occupations. Some renowned physicians in the city said they would live up to the expectations of society and expressed their anguish at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments. In London, the Prime Minister criticised doctors for going abroad to attend conferences hosted by pharmaceutical companies. They told Free Press on Doctors Day that they work round the clock so that their patients are all smiles, but what they expect from society is respect. Excerpts:

Then Dean of Gandhi Medical College Dr NP Mishra expressed displeasure at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments. Dr Mishra said, “The Prime minister of a country is not supposed to make such remarks leveling allegations that doctors sell companies’ medicines and do marketing for them. We cannot turn the pharmaceutical companies down when they approach us. We are overburdened with the working hours from 9am to 3pm. Then there is no change in the evening schedule. We diagnose the disease a patient suffers from. Our services should be appreciated. No authority should abuse the medical profession.”

Dr RK Jain, from the department of Gastroenteritis in GMC, said, “One has to focus on two things – world health and one’s own health. World health is concerned with global environment while individual health means people should be very cautious about their health. First of all, they must know prevention is better than cure. Secondly, if one develops any disease, one should consult a doctor at an early age or initial stage of the disease, but people consult doctors when the disease reaches the advanced stage. If people consult doctors, chronic diseases, like hepatitis – B and C, and even cancer can be treated.”

AIIMS director Dr Sarman Singh said, “One should not join medical profession if one wants to make money. There must be some ethics in the profession. After completing 10 years of study, one joins medical profession. So, people should think about the doctors and their conditions. In rural areas, there is a shortage of doctors as no one wants to go there, because a doctor alone cannot do anything.”

Dr Ruma Bhattacharya, psychiatric, said, “I do not have any expectation from the government which does its job as we do ours. But being a doctor, I can say that one should not be depressed. Strong mental health is the crying need for everyone. If one does not behave normally, one should consult a doctor who deals with behavioural health problems that cause mood disorders and anxiety.”

Dr Susheel Jindal, diabetologist, said, “On Doctors Day, we pledge to live up to the expectations of society. In fact, we, the doctors, leave no stone unturned in giving our best as per expectations of society. We work round the clock handling the all kinds of situation. But at the same time, we also expect society to realise and respect the hard work a doctor does. Society must realise it.”