docs-relive-times-gone-by

‘Rubaru’, the alumni meet of the Gandhi Medical College was organised on Saturday. A large number of former students were present in their alma mater had great fun. The programme began with the introduction of batches five slots. In between, a dance ‘Rhythmic Squad’ was presented by kids and was followed by welcome to teachers, release of souvenir and felicitation of teachers under ‘Swastyayan’. The Rubaru musical Bonanza ‘Lollapalooza’ was also held in which some old and new film songs were presented. The dance performance of and by the college colleagues was presented under ‘The Breath Takers’. The participants captured the memorable moments in their smart phones.