Director, women among four persons arrested

Abuse of Shelter home inmates.

BHOPAL : Four persons, including Sai Viklang shelter home director were arrested for sexually abusing two girls and three boys and molesting 13 other over a period of 10 years. ASP Neeraj Soni said, “Four accused were sent in 14-day judicial remand by court. In their statements to social welfare department, victims had named all the four accused and provided graphic details of how they were violated by the accused”

Three murders were also reported in the shelter home. A boy had reportedly died after sexual abuse. Another died after his head was banged against a wall. Third boy succumbed to cold after he was forced to stay out during winters.

Shelter home’s caretaker Mita Mishra, her husband Vijay Kumar Mishra and government school teacher Rakesh Chaudhary were been arrested. Fourth accused MP Awasthi is an ex-armyman. Shelter home’s Hoshangabad branch was closed earlier this year following similar accusations.

Missing complaint case reopened

Hoshangabad police has initiated fresh investigation into complaint about a 13-year-old differently-abled boy missing from the shelter home since June 10, 2017. Shelter Home in-charge Kavita Chauhan, wife of Jai Bihari Chauhan, had reported the matter to Kotwali police station. Police had registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC. However, the police failed to trace the missing boy. In the mean time, Awasthi closed down the shelter home. He even got it painted so as to erase Viklang Ashram name. He rented out the ashram building. Later he tried to sell the building- a signboard was fixed on the building mentioning ‘for sale’ along with Awasthi’s mobile number.

About shelter home

Operational since 2003, shelter home was registered with social justice department in 1995 and has been receiving funds ever since. The home currently houses 42 boys and 58 girls who are supervised by four teachers. The shelter home also had a branch in Hoshangabad till last year when it was closed allegedly after reports of sexual abuse.