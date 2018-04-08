‘Dhai Kilo Prem’ actress promotes new show

BHOPAL : ‘Dhai Kilo Prem’ fame TV actor Anjali Anand was in the city to promote her show ‘Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala’. The show is on air on Star Plus.

Anand who is playing the lead the role of Loveleen (Lovely) told media persons on Saturday that she hails from Mumbai and was interested in acting since childhood so she would participate in cultural activities.

Her parents are also actor but she lost her father at a young age.

She said “I am overweight; people told me that I can’t be an actor. But I was confident and took it as a challenge to prove that if one really knows acting then no one can stop you. I love to be independent. So I have stopped taking money from my mother and started my career as choreographer for pocket money.”

On constant judgement and breach of privacy she said “I fail to understand how much people have time to peep in other’s life.”

About the role in show, she said, “It is my second show and I am playing role of mother in it. The show is a refreshing story of a daughter’s journey to find her father and my role adds spice to the show. Lovely is very different from what you have seen me before. This is a challenge; it will give me room to learn more and I will work hard to get it right.”

“As an actor, I want to play all roles whether it is of mother or sister. It doesn’t matter for me. Besides acting, I love dancing and adventure,” she added.