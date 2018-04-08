Designers treat fashion freaks with latest ensemble

Style Loft: The pop Shop organised an exhibition-cum- sale at Jehan Numa Retreat on Friday. A wide range of budding designers showcased their summer collection which included evening gowns, Kurta, contemporary lehenga jewellery, handbags and footwear which were well received by the visitors. They also showcased ensemble trending in metros and designer’s outfits for fashion freaks. It is third exhibition by Chanu Dewani and Aditi Sharma. ( Pix : Pradeep Mehra)