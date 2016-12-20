Demonetisation: A rule a day regime irks people in Bhopal

Jokes on social media on daily diktats provide comic relief

BHOPAL: Since the scrapping of Rs 500 and 1000 notes on November 9, the rules regarding exchange and deposit of old notes, withdrawal of money from banks and ATMs and list of institutions allowed to accept old notes have been changed and amended so many times that the people have lost count of the changes.

And the bankers are no less confused.

On Sunday, RBI came out with a new circular that one can deposit cash of more than Rs 5000 in old notes only once till December 30. And the deposit will be accepted only after the customer has satisfied two bank officials as to why he could not make the deposits to date.

Bhopalites are bitter with the frequent changes in the rules but interestingly, are still supportive of the Modi move.

Amit Kukreja, student

The jokes on social media about sudden changes in rules are funny. We actually wait every evening for updates on demonetisation-related rules. The move seems to be beneficial but presently it is creating a lot of chaos. Now I am skeptical of how effective it will be in curbing black money.

Priyanka Singh, employee in a private firm

“A good move can prove disastrous if it is not properly executed. Bad planning has actually defamed this good move. People are blamed that they don’t follow rules but what can they do if they don’t know what the rules are. When we go to sleep, we don’t know which new rule would have come to force by the time we wake up. But there is one good thing that people are now learning e-banking because of this”.

Sarita Chaurasiya, marketing professional

“I support the move but the government seems to have not anticipated what kind of problems it would create. On many occasions, I went to bank and found that new rules have been put in place.

I am still confused about the exact rules. After such a big decision, the rules shouldn’t be changed constantly. It creates inconvenience and the public suffers”.

Abhishek Shrivastav, cyber expert

“When such big decisions are taken, proper planning is needed. Every now and then the rules are being changed. We have to scan TV news channels before leaving for banks. The move is good but all the rules should have been announced in one go and the government should have stuck to them. People are facing many problems, especially the poor. Right now people are considering it an unplanned move”.

Changing rules

* Initially government declared that old notes will be exchanged till December 30 but later discontinued the exchange in banks suddenly on November 24. The maximum amount of exchange was also changed several times. Initially it was, Rs 4000, which was raised to 4500 with weekly withdrawal limit of Rs 24000.

* The date of use of old notes for buying petrol and purchasing tickets and payments at toll plazas was also changed suddenly from December 15 to December 3 and December 4 respectively.

* To identity repeat exchangers, inedible ink was used.

* On November 17, the over-the-counter exchange limit was pegged at Rs 2000.

* The limit of withdrawal for weddings was set at Rs 2.5 lakh, with norms that the amount can be used only to make payments for those who do not have bank accounts and their names should also be mentioned in the application for withdrawal.

* The limit of withdrawal from ATMs was fixed at Rs 2000 at first, then Rs 4000 and then was again changed to Rs 2500.