Daughter of her father of modest means strives to live up his dreams

BHOPAL: Set against the backdrop of Haryana, a state with the highest rate of female foeticide, where every girl has to work at the field as a priority over school, Meri Durga brings a story of a father who, against all odds, is determined to educate his daughter for her better future. However, his daughter, despite her best efforts to study and noble intentions keeps falling short of his expectations. Star Plus brings to you a story of an endearing father – daughter relationship with seasoned actor Vicky Ahuja as Yashpal Choudhary and his on-screen daughter Ananya Agarwal as Durga.

Yashpal, as a mere school peon not only believes in equality towards a girl and boy, unlike the counterparts in his village but also nurtures a dream beyond his means for his 12-year old daughter. Durga, on the other hand, an innocent young girl enjoys childhood fun more than reading books. She doesn’t shy away from hard work and spends a lot of time with her books ‘trying to study’ but somehow alphabets and numbers refuse to make her brain their home. A bright girl she lacks aptitude for especially maths.

Talking about the show and his character, Vicky Ahuja commented, “Meri Durga is a life story of an adorable father-daughter relationship. I believe Yashpal and his daughter Durga’s journey will connect with every parent- It tugs at your heart with relatable parenting challenges.

Here is a father who dreams of his daughter to be an educated and successful individual; and hence will often go out of his reach to ensure his daughter doesn’t deviate from the goals he has set for her education”.

Ananya Agrawal said, “For Durga, her father’s dream is of utmost importance and she tries very hard to live up to her father’s expectations. However, she is below average in studies especially maths. Growing up in Mumbai, I didn’t have the same childhood experiences that Durga has in Haryana.”