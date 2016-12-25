BHOPAL : Ironical, though it may seem the Fatehgarh Market, located at the backyard of Sadar Manzil, which was the headquarters of the BMC for ages, lacks even the basic civic amenities. As a Japanese proverb goes, “Darkness reigns at the foot of the lighthouse.

There is no urinal, no garbage container and no parking lot in the busy market.

While welcoming the BMC decision to wash the markets in the night without disturbing the businessman, the traders of the market demanded that the BMC should provide basic amenities in the area.

They also stressed on public participation to make the campaign successful.

Mukesh Gupta

“The market does not have a public urinal, garbage container and notified parking lot. The BMC administration should ensure all these amenities.”

Faizan Qureshi

“The campaign is good but public participation is a must for its success. Unfortunately, the BMC is not doing anything to connect the people with the campaign.”

Aman Gupta

“The market lacks even basic amenities. It shows the BMC’s lethargic attitude. It is a big market and with a huge footfall and the BMC should do the needful for providing facilities.”

Nitin Dubey

“Businessmen should also co-operate with the BMC administration in maintaining cleanliness in the market. Everything should not be left to the BMC. Their cooperation and support is needed to make the campaign successful.”

Deepak Tiwari

“People pass water at the wall of BMC library. It is matter of great concern that the BMC has not made any arrangement of public toilet in entire market.”