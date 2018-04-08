Dance drama ‘Ram Katha’ staged on day two of ‘Kala Manishi -2018’

BHOPAL : A dance drama ‘Ram Katha’ , depicting the epic saga of Lord Rama in Bharatnatyam was staged at Shaheed Bhawan on Saturday.It was performed on the second day of three-day concert ‘Kala Manishi -2018’. The concert is being organised by Kriti Ballet and Performing Arts, Bhopal in the memory of eminent ballet choreographer Shanti Bardhan.

The dance drama was presented by noted Bharatnatyam exponent of the city Lata Singh Munshi and her troupe. The drama began with Rama Janma (birth of lord Rama), followed by Vanvas Gaman(exile), Sita Haran(abduction), Ravan Vadh(slaying of Ravana), Ayodhya Vapsi (return) and Rajyabhishak (coronation).