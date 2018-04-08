Dance competition held on second day of annual fest of RTU

Free Press Journal
Apr 08, 2018
Dance competition was held on Friday on the second day of the four-day annual fest ‘Rhythm 2018’ at Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU).

The students presented free style, contemporary, lyrical hip-hop and Indo-western dance which was one of the major attractions of the day. Students of some other colleges under the university also took part in it.

RTU bagged first prize in male category, while Diksha from Oriental College secured first prize in female category. Besides some other competitions including debate, quiz, article, extempore, T-shirt painting, rangoli, cartoon making, master chef, mehendi, dance, vocal, bands, skit, mime, mono act, play, robotic race, cricket, volleyball, tug of war  and kho-kho  was also organised under the fest. (All pix : courtesy organiser)


