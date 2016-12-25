Cops nab youth for bid to break ATM

BHOPAL : The Kamla Nagar police on Saturday claimed to having arrested an 18-year-old youth for allegedly trying to break an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of State Bank of India (SBI) located at Geetanjali Complex on December 21.

Police claimed that the accused confessed to his crime and based on his information, police seized blanket, clothes and other things used by him during the crime.

The accused was caught on in footage of CCTV cameras installed in ATM booth while he made an unsuccessful attempt for almost 40 minutes for breaking the ATM.

According to SHO, Kamla Nagar police station, Ashish Bhattacharya, the arrested accused has been identified as Raja Solanki, 18, son of Padam Singh Solanki, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar slum area.

The accused is heavily addicted to liquor and other kind of intoxicants. In order to arrange money to fulfill his requirement, on Dec 21 at around 3am he went to the ATM machine of the SBI situated at Geetanjali Complex where guard was not present. He then tried to break the machine however he failed to take the cash out of it. The accused remained in ATM booth for 40 minutes and entered he had hid his face with a blanket during his entry in order to conceal his identity.

On next morning when bank staff officials spotted the tampered machine, complainant Ranvijay Pratap Singh, posted as executive manager in Financial Software & System company reported the matter to police.